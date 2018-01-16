Whitepaper: Five Questions for Paul Hamerman on Financial and Workforce Planning

16 Jan 18 | Company Workday | | Financial Planning & Analysis Industry Sectors Insights & Interviews

Rethink the way you plan, budget, and forecast.

This whitepaper by Workday featuring Paul Hamerman of Forrester Research provides insight into the advantages of:

  • Uniting organisational, workforce, and financial data
  • Collaborating with stakeholders and planning participants
  • Guiding the business with reporting, dashboards, and scorecards

Read the whitepaper to learn best practices for planning, budgeting, and forecasting that’ll help your organisation succeed.

