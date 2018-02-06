Whitepaper: Eight Good Reasons to Bring Finance and Human Capital Management Together

06 Feb 18 | Company Workday | | Cash Management Centralisation Financial Planning & Analysis Headline News Insights & Interviews More News Technology Technology & Products

Most businesses treat finance and Human Capital Management (HCM) as different domains, but this separation creates a lot of problems.

Combining finance and HCM into one system makes it easier to see the whole picture, make changes, and plan for growth.

Read the whitepaper to see eight detailed reasons why bringing finance and HCM together is the better way to go.

Complete the short form below to gain access to the whitepaper.

 

8 views

Related reading

2017 FSN Survey: The Future of the Finance Function

05 Feb 18 | Author | Cash Management Financial Planning & Analysis Financial Supply Chain Headline News Insights & Interviews Investment & Funding More News |

The results of the global 2017 FSN survey, "The Future of the Finance Function", are in.

Case Study: How Merrill Lynch Overcame Data Silos

05 Feb 18 | Author | Banking Financial Planning & Analysis Insights & Interviews Technology Technology & Products |

Merrill Lynch is one of the world’s leading wealth management, capital markets and advisory companies, with offices in 37 countries and territories. ... read more

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services: Building the Capacity to Change

01 Feb 18 | Author | Financial Planning & Analysis Industry Sectors Insights & Interviews Technology Technology & Products |

Master the art of change by giving your organisation the insight and strategy necessary to adapt.

Forrester Report – Vendor Landscape: SaaS ERP Applications, 2017

22 Jan 18 | Author | Financial Planning & Analysis Industry Sectors Insights & Interviews Technology |

As businesses transform digitally, the shift to SaaS ERP applications is accelerating fast.