PwC Whitepaper: The Future Starts Now

08 Feb 18 | Company Workday | | Centralisation Financial Planning & Analysis Financial Supply Chain Headline News Industry Sectors Insights & Interviews More News Technology Technology & Products

Transform your finance function using cloud-based technology

Business needs have changed. Today, Finance is under pressure to deliver faster access to data, better reporting, and more rigorous controls.

In this Whitepaper, ‘The Future Starts Now’, PwC reveals how cloud-based technology enables true finance transformation. While traditional on-premise platforms struggle to adapt to the new world of finance, a cloud-based finance system focuses on speed, agility, cost, and insights.

Read the PwC Whitepaper and discover:

  • How cloud technology enables transformation
  • Case studies of successful transformations
  • How Workday Financial Management helps you make faster, better strategic decisions

Start the transition to your future finance organisation.  Read the PwC Whitepaper.

Complete the short form below to gain access to the full report.

 

 

8 views

Related reading

Whitepaper: Eight Good Reasons to Bring Finance and Human Capital Management Together

06 Feb 18 | Author | Cash Management Centralisation Financial Planning & Analysis Headline News Insights & Interviews More News Technology Technology & Products |

Whitepaper: Eight Good Reasons to Bring Finance and Human Capital Management Together

2017 FSN Survey: The Future of the Finance Function

05 Feb 18 | Author | Cash Management Financial Planning & Analysis Financial Supply Chain Headline News Insights & Interviews Investment & Funding More News |

The results of the global 2017 FSN survey, "The Future of the Finance Function", are in.

Case Study: How Merrill Lynch Overcame Data Silos

05 Feb 18 | Author | Banking Financial Planning & Analysis Insights & Interviews Technology Technology & Products |

Merrill Lynch is one of the world’s leading wealth management, capital markets and advisory companies, with offices in 37 countries and territories. ... read more

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services: Building the Capacity to Change

01 Feb 18 | Author | Financial Planning & Analysis Industry Sectors Insights & Interviews Technology Technology & Products |

Master the art of change by giving your organisation the insight and strategy necessary to adapt.