Harvard Business Review Analytic Services: Building the Capacity to Change

Master the art of change by giving your organisation the insight and strategy necessary to adapt.
This Workday-sponsored report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores how organisations are investing in change initiatives and growth plans to remain successful no matter what new technologies and global competition bring their way.
Read the report to learn:
- Which areas of change are the highest priority
- What drivers of change are the most important
- How a cloud-based system helps organisations achieve these objectives
Complete the short form below to gain access to the full report.
