GTNews SWIFT Supplement 2017

02 May 17 | Companies GTNews SWIFT | | Banking Cash Management Financial Supply Chain Headline News Insights & Interviews Payments Regulation & Compliance SWIFT

This latest guide by GTNews reviews the most recent transformative developments, such as the launch of the single euro payments area (SEPA) after many years of being a project in the pipeline and SWIFT’s own global payments innovation (gpi) initiative, which has hit the ground running after a comparatively brief development phase. Blockchain and digital ledger technology (DLT) has, of course, been the main focus of attention over the past couple of years, even eclipsing the buzz that surrounded bitcoin and other virtual currencies and peaked around 2014. We consider all of these recent developments, while also not forgetting the treasurer’s perennial problems such as cash visibility and unlocking trapped cash.

Download your copy now.

 

20 views

Related reading

Cyber Fraud Detection & Prevention – 5 Keys to Staying Ahead in a Fast-Moving Threat Environment

06 Apr 17 | Author | Financial Crime Payments Regulation & Compliance Risk Technology |

For a long time, traditional methods of cybersecurity were enough to provide effective protection. But not anymore – sophisticated attack and fraud methods are bypassing traditional security layers to divert money out of the business.

5 Best Practices for Improving Payments and Cash Management

14 Feb 17 | Author | Cash Management Payments |

Inefficiencies in payment processing and cash management can make the difference between a company’s success and failure.  As corporates seek new ways to effectively address complex global payment ... read more

ONPEX eBook – Technology Optimizes Payments

11 Oct 16 | Author | Banking Insights & Interviews Payments Technology |

The technology to simplify payments. The revolution in online commerce has sparked a revolution in payments.But it has also caused a landscape ... read more

Eight steps for a successful B2B content marketing strategy

30 Sep 16 | Author | Insights & Interviews |

Are you among the two thirds of B2B marketers who don’t have a documented content strategy*?  If so, this complimentary whitepaper from ... read more