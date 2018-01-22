Forrester Report – Vendor Landscape: SaaS ERP Applications, 2017

As businesses transform digitally, the shift to SaaS ERP applications is accelerating fast.
One of the most influential independent research and advisory firms in the world, Forrester Research, has evaluated Workday and other SaaS ERP applications. This January 2017 report assesses SaaS ERP vendors by customer adoptions, deployment options, and go-to-market strategies.
Read the report to learn:
- How the SaaS ERP market is evolving
- The benefits offered by SaaS ERP applications
- How Workday is positioned in the report
Download your copy now via the form below.
