Employment agency sector – Using payments to build competitive advantage

New developments in payment technology have allowed employment agencies to offer better and faster payments, while reducing the cost and complexity of processing and compliance. This is helping agencies to deliver a better quality of service to their employers and contractors.
Main topics covered in this paper:
- How agencies can respond to changes in employment and tax legislation
- How using upgraded systems can help simplify payment processes
- How new payment solutions can help to deliver a more competitive service
Download your copy of the whitepaper here.
3 views
Related reading
GTNews SWIFT Supplement 2017
This latest guide by GTNews reviews the most recent transformative developments, such as the launch of the single euro payments area (SEPA) after many ... read more
Cyber Fraud Detection & Prevention – 5 Keys to Staying Ahead in a Fast-Moving Threat Environment
For a long time, traditional methods of cybersecurity were enough to provide effective protection. But not anymore – sophisticated attack and fraud methods are bypassing traditional security layers to divert money out of the business.
5 Best Practices for Improving Payments and Cash Management
Inefficiencies in payment processing and cash management can make the difference between a company’s success and failure. As corporates seek new ways to effectively address complex global payment ... read more
ONPEX eBook – Technology Optimizes Payments
The technology to simplify payments. The revolution in online commerce has sparked a revolution in payments.But it has also caused a landscape ... read more