5 Best Practices for Improving Payments and Cash Management

14 Feb 17 | Company Bottomline Technologies | | Cash Management Payments

Inefficiencies in payment processing and cash management can make the difference between a company’s success and failure. 

As corporates seek new ways to effectively address complex global payment and cash management issues, payment factories offer a comprehensive and flexible solution. This guide examines key areas that a payment factory should address and recommends best practices that can ensure you execute the business process changes required to minimise risk, enhance performance and improve cash management.

By Marcus Hughes – Head of Strategic Business Development, Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

