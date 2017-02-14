5 Best Practices for Improving Payments and Cash Management

Inefficiencies in payment processing and cash management can make the difference between a company’s success and failure.
As corporates seek new ways to effectively address complex global payment and cash management issues, payment factories offer a comprehensive and flexible solution. This guide examines key areas that a payment factory should address and recommends best practices that can ensure you execute the business process changes required to minimise risk, enhance performance and improve cash management.
By Marcus Hughes – Head of Strategic Business Development, Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
