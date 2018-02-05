2017 FSN Survey: The Future of the Finance Function

05 Feb 18 | Company Workday

The results of the global 2017 FSN survey, “The Future of the Finance Function”, are in.

This complimentary survey, sponsored by Workday, provides expert insight from more than 800 senior finance professionals worldwide.

The survey explores the challenging market conditions facing CFOs. The results reveal many thought-provoking insights into the attitudes of finance professionals, in particular their need to transform in order to become a better, more strategic business partner.

Read the survey now to find out how to lead your organisation to the future.

