TAS Group Webinar: Correspondent Banking Innovation

Correspondent Banking Innovation: The improved offer delivered by banks and fintechs

The evolution of correspondent banking has just started and is destined to accelerate more and more, affected primarily by pressure from regulation, new payment providers, shrinking margins and changes in customer expectations.

Most banks are recognizing the opportunity to work together with non-banking players to improve the end user experience as well as reinforcing the level of compliance and trust that they have from their long-term and well established relationship with customers.

In this race where banks and fintechs join forces, entering in coopetition mode to create a new banking model, what is the flip side under a bank’s liquidity management perspective?

Speakers:

Alessandra Riccardi – Business Expert – Capital Markets & Treasury, TAS Group

Roberto Bruschi – Product & Business Development Manager – Capital Markets & Treasury, TAS Group

Alex Hammond [Moderator] – Managing Editor, bobsguide

