SWIFT’s Global Payments Initiatives with BNP Paribas

Wednesday 25 October 2017 – 15:00 BST [London] / 16:00 CEST [Brussels] / 10:00 EDT [New York]

SWIFT gpi has revolutionised cross-border payments increasing the speed, transparency and end-to-end tracking of cross payments.

BNP Paribas is one of the leading transaction banks worldwide to partner in this initiative and has been involved from the very beginning. With a strong belief that such an improvement in the present system of international payments was the need of the hour, the bank represents its corporate clients in several activities linked to SWIFT gpi and is a member of a number of workshops and proofs of concept.

Join this webinar to discover:

The underlying concepts of SWIFT gpi

What’s next in the initiative

BNP Paribas’ own SWIFT gpi roadmap

What it means for corporates around the world

Presented by BNP Paribas and hosted by GTNews

