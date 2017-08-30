2017 Global Transaction Banking Services Survey Results

What do corporates want from their banking partners? How are banks responding to these expectations?
CGI and GTNews invite you to join this webinar where our experts will share key findings and insights from the 2017 CGI / GT News Global Transaction Banking Survey. The full report will be available during Sibos 2017 from both GTNews and CGI.
Join us as we share valuable findings from this year’s research.
Register for the webinar, and we will also send you a copy of the report.
