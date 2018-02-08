Treasury TV: Building a case for an improved financial system with blockchain

Blockchain technology is revolutionising the way we do business allowing treasurers to really add value and commercialise business development.

At the Treasury Leaders Summit, Tim de Knegt, strategic finance and treasury manager for the Port of Rotterdam, has recently implemented a blockchain proof of concept into the Port’s organisation and supply chain.

He discussed how to build a business case for early acceptance and adoption as well as best practice advice to implement this new technology.

Watch his talk below to see how sharing high-quality data, generating transparency and complete transactions efficiently can lower costs and risk.

Read more on what Tim de Knegt is doing in his role here or watch our video interviews with him here.

0 views