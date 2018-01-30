BELLIN – We Love Treasury 2 | Wolseley

The Challenge of Building and Maintaining a Central Treasury Operation in a Decentralized Company 

At the BELLIN Headquarters in Ettenheim, Germany, Martin Bellin is receiving a visit by Royston Da Costa and Phil Scott, both treasurers at Ferguson (formerly Wolseley), the world’s largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products. During their engaging conversation about Wolseley’s treasury, they discuss liquidity management, the challenge of building and maintaining a central treasury operation in a decentralized company, Scott’s and Da Costa’s approach to gain control through visibility and how the latter is enabled by the treasury management system tm5.

 

