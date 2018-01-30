BELLIN – We Love Treasury 2 | GAZPROM Germania

The Challenge of Integrating Worldwide Subsidiaries into one TMS

BELLIN CEO and founder Martin Bellin visits his client Gazprom Germania, the German subsidiary of the gas giant Gazprom, to check out their treasury and conduct an interview for his book “We Love Treasury 2”. His insightful exchange with Gazprom Germania’s treasurer Dieter Linke revolves around topics like liquidity planning and the challenge of integrating subsidiaries from different cultures into one common and transparent TMS.

