BELLIN – We Love Treasury 2 | dormakaba

The Treasury Challenge of a Post-Merger Integration
Martin Bellin visits the newly merged access and security solutions provider Dormakaba in Rümlang near Zurich to check out their treasury and conduct an interview with the two men in charge of it, Roman Klass and Thorsten Schmidt. The three talk shop, discussing the treasury challenge of a post-merger integration and other hot treasury topics like fx-management, bank account integration and netting.
