Payments security: a top priority

Currency management is only one of the key issues for Wacker Neuson’s treasury. Reliable, secure payments are the top priority of the groups treasurer. Wacker Neuson never publishes the signatures of any of their management in external publications to avoid making it that bit easier for potential fraudsters to scan them and forge checks or payment slips and generally avoids paper-based payments wherever legally possible. At Wacker Neuson, 90% of group-wide payments are covered by one single platform, giving treasury nearly full control of all outgoing payments in the group.
