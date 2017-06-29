GTNews readers poll: Are you prepared for a cyber-attack?

Today we’re asking GTNews readers to participate in our poll on cyber risks.
This week, many businesses were crippled worldwide by a ransomware cyber-attack. ‘Petya’ has reportedly hit over 12,000 machines in around 65 countries across the globe. Cyber-attacks are increasingly in the headlines as hackers are becoming more sophisticated.
“The reputational fallout from a cyber breach is what kills modern businesses,” said Inga Beale, CEO of Lloyd’s. “And in a world where the threat from cyber-crime is when, not if, the idea of simply hoping it won’t happen to you, isn’t tenable.
In the event of an attack, it falls on the company to prove that they took adequate steps to protect their business and their customers. Do you feel prepared for a cyber-attack?
1 views
Related reading
Five measures to protect against ransomware attacks
In the wake of the Petya ransomware attack on businesses in Russia, Ukraine and Western Europe, there are several basic steps that companies and organisations can take to improve their resilience.
Bank strategists warn that market slump is imminent
Investment banks Bank of America Merrill and JP Morgan both believe a sharp correction lies ahead.
New AML rules a help, but not the total solution
The new anti-money laundering rules should make it tougher to fund terrorist activities, but won’t fully solve the problem of illicit money flows.
Data security in the cloud era – keeping one step ahead
The introduction next May in Europe of the General Data Protection Regulation strengthens the case for financial services firms to utilise a cloud access security broker.