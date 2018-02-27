Treasury TV: Jill Harrison, Whitbread Plc

Jill Harrison, group treasury manager of Whitbread Plc, spoke to GTNews at the Treasury Leaders Summit about how Whitbread’s subsidiary Costa Coffee hedges risks, the major challenges she faces in her treasury department this year and what career advice she would give to young treasurers.
How does Costa Coffee hedge its risks?
What will the biggest challenges in your role be over the next 12 months?
How has treasury become a more accommodating career path?
What career advice would you give to your former self?
Read more on hedging risks at Costa Coffee here.
