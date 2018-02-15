Treasury TV: Karen Pugsley, Domino’s Pizza Group

Karen Pugsley, group treasurer of Domino’s Pizza Group, has worked for the company for less than a year and has already worked on business acquisitions in London, Norway, Sweden and Iceland.
She is also implementing a new treasury management system (TMS) and looking to increase automation in her department.
At the Treasury Leaders Summit in London, GTNews asked Pugsley about what advice she would give to treasurers dealing with mergers and acquisitions, what the key challenges for her year ahead will be and how she is selecting a TMS for her department.
What are your biggest challenges over the next 12 months as group treasurer?
What TMS technology are you looking to implement in your treasury department?
What role does automation play in your treasury department?
Is there a risk of being too reliant on automation in treasury?
What advice would you give to a treasurer who is involved in mergers and acquisitions?
What career advice would you give to your former self?
Missed the Treasury Leaders Summit? Watch one of the sessions, ‘Building a case for an improved financial system with blockchain’ here.
15 views
Related reading
Treasury TV: Yeng Butler compares US and European MMF reforms
The US money market fund reforms came into effect in 2016 and are already dramatically shaping US fund industry with investors flooding out of prime funds and into government securities. While the reforms are similar, they are not the same. GTNews interviews Yeng Bulter, global head of the cash business at State Street Global Advisors on the differences.
Treasury TV: Tim de Knegt, The Port of Rotterdam
Tim de Knegt, strategic finance and treasury manager for the Port of Rotterdam, discusses how he is using blockchain, the challenges he will face in his role of treasury over the next 12 months and the advice he would give to someone starting out their career in treasury.
Banks are selling clients short with short dated cash deposit U-turns
Due to the low interest rate environment and Basel III regulation many corporate treasurers, who may have in the past been very reliant on the banking sector to provide them with cash management solutions, have been forced to explore alternative options as banks have been refusing short dated cash deposits.
What does sterling’s Brexit boost mean for UK manufacturers?
As sterling soars to $1.42, Tasja Botha of Openlink explains what this means for manufacturing exporters who, since the Brexit referendum, have largely profited from a weaker pound.