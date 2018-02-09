Treasury TV: Yeng Butler compares US and European MMF reforms

The US money market reforms came into effect in 2016 and are already dramatically shaping US fund industry with investors flooding out of prime funds and into government securities. The European money market fund reforms became legally effective in July 2017.
This was the start of an 18-month transition period for existing funds to comply. Full compliance with the regulation will be required by January 21 2019.
While the reforms are similar, they are not the same. GTNews interviewed Yeng Bulter, global head of the cash business at State Street Global Advisors on the differences.
What can Europe learn for the US money market fund reforms?
How will Europe’s experiences differ to the US’ experience of money market reforms?
Read more on the money market fund reforms in Europe here.
6 views
Related reading
Treasury TV: Tim de Knegt, The Port of Rotterdam
Tim de Knegt, strategic finance and treasury manager for the Port of Rotterdam, discusses how he is using blockchain, the challenges he will face in his role of treasury over the next 12 months and the advice he would give to someone starting out their career in treasury.
Banks are selling clients short with short dated cash deposit U-turns
Due to the low interest rate environment and Basel III regulation many corporate treasurers, who may have in the past been very reliant on the banking sector to provide them with cash management solutions, have been forced to explore alternative options as banks have been refusing short dated cash deposits.
What does sterling’s Brexit boost mean for UK manufacturers?
As sterling soars to $1.42, Tasja Botha of Openlink explains what this means for manufacturing exporters who, since the Brexit referendum, have largely profited from a weaker pound.
FX for corporates: 5 best practices for treasurers
Far and away, the largest financial market on the planet is the foreign exchange currencies market, where on average individuals and organisations trade more than $5 trillion daily. In the FX world, the ability to master the market isn't considered a luxury for treasury officers–it's a necessity.