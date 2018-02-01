Banks are selling clients short with short data cash deposit U-turns

Banks have sold their clients short by doing a U-turn on short dated cash deposits, argues Gunjan Chauhan, head of cash at State Street Global Advisors, EMEA.

Basel III and money market fund regulations have increased challenges in short-term borrowing and investments for all institutional participants. Investments, yield, principal protection and liquidity have all been impacted by regulation and banks are charging for excess deposits and imposing deposit caps.

“Due to the rate-driven environment and Basel III regulation, many corporate treasurers, who may have in the past been very reliant on the banking sector to provide them with cash management solutions, have been forced to explore alternative options,” she tells GTNews.

Basel III legislation makes it difficult for banks to take in short dated cash deposits. However, “now that the rate environment has begun improving, short dated deposits are now more attractive to banks in US dollars,” she explains.

“It can be challenging for a client when a bank gives them a message one year and then because of market changes, shifts their position the following year” Chauhan continues.

Gunjan argues that banks should be implementing “one solution that actually works under any under any rate or regulatory environment. And more importantly, is going to be in line with what the customer needs”.

Low interest rate environment – cash management/ trapped cash

Europe’s prolonged low interest rate environment is “hurting treasurers” as they can’t “leave a euro anywhere and get a euro back”, says Chauhan.

Money market funds are seeing the yields of around negative 40 in Europe. “If you leave money in overnight bank deposits, yields are anywhere from negative 50 to negative 100+,” she says.

“Treasurers want to know their money is safe. What is the path of least resistance? What we [State Street Global Advisors] are doing in these situations is to work with our clients to find them a sustainable solution that will meet their liquidity requirements,” she explains.

9 views

Tags: