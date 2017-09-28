10 things not to miss at EuroFinance Barcelona 2017

This year’s EuroFinance conference in Barcelona is billed to be bigger than ever so we have picked out 10 of the best sessions taking place next week.
1. Spotlights: Essential Analytics
After the last 12 months it’s doesn’t take much to suffer from information overload. If you are feeling deluged by 24/7 news and analysis, the ‘Essential Analytics’ session will cover the key issues on technology, Trump, Europe, Brexit, cyber, inflation and emerging markets. Speakers are from companies such as the International Monetary Fund, the Economist, Amazon and Oxford Economist.
When: Day 1, 10:00
Where: Main plenary room
2. Learning how to read the economic signals
Trend-spotter Dr. Pippa Malmgren, trend spotter and bestselling author, argues that economic signals are everywhere and in the most unlikely places. Hear how to spot them to empower strategic decisions and navigate troubled times.
When: Day 1, 09:15
Where: Main plenary room
3. Ten treasury pain points – how are other treasurers fixing them?
With the big picture so uncertain, it’s easy to take your eye off the basics. So what are the painpoints that still plague treasury and what are the latest solutions to fix them? Attend this best practice stream.
When: Day 1 and Day 2, afternoon
Where: Stream 1 room
4. Banking 4.0: Will your bank make it?
You need to know which banks will win the innovation wars, which FinTechs to watch and what you need to benefit from the next generation of transaction banking products and services. Brett King, world renowned futurist and author, can tell you.
When: Day 3, 09:10
Where: Main plenary room
5. Complex country series
Get market insights into some of the most challenging countries you operate in with the complex countries series. Hear from leading analysts at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and treasurers operating in Brazil, China, Iran, Nigeria, Russia and Vietnam
When: Day 1, 11:40 onwards
Where: Complex country room
6. The EuroFinance Award for Intelligent Treasury
This year, EuroFinance are recognising those that are using digitalisation and data to finally release the true strategic value of treasury. Hear from winners in three categories: established companies who have embraced digitalisation; former disruptors that continue to embrace change; and new start-ups
When: Day 3, 11:20
Where: Main plenary room
7. Innovation Alley + Demo Pit
See what emerging fintechs, your bank partners, and treasury suppliers are developing in response to the issues that plague corporate treasury the most.
When: Days 1, 2, 3
Where: Exhibition hall
8. Treasury Lab
Struggling to keep up with the pace of change in technology? Experts from corporate treasury, fintechs and banks will help decipher what and who you should be paying attention to.
When: Days 1, 2
Where: Exhibition hall
9. Third party risks in the cyber age
Panel discussion based on the results of a new global EIU survey of corporate treasurers about their preparedness for the risks posed by cyber criminals.
When: Day 2, 14:40
Where: Stream 5 room
10. Treasury Talks – the regulation series
15 minute sessions on important regulatory changes and trending topics: the markets in financial instruments directive 2 (MIFID2), international financial reporting standard 9 (IRFS 9), payments, the payment services directive 2 (PSD2), general data protection regulation (GDPR), interchange fees, bitcoin and the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR). When: Days 1,2
Where: Exhibition hall
