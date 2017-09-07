Draghi: an unwilling hot air balloon passenger?

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) president, Mario Draghi, is “unable to check the euro’s relentless rise,” one expert has commented, following the bank’s hotly anticipated meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The ECB announced interest rates would remain at 0% and that it’s €60bn-a-month quantitative easing (QE) programme will also remain intact until at least the end of 2017.

Before the meeting, many speculated that the central bank would start to cut back its costly bond-buying monetary stimulus soon. But, Draghi said he will make bulk of the QE decisions in October.

David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO Corporate Payments, says: “Mario Draghi is increasingly sounding like an unwilling passenger in a hot air balloon – unable to check the euro’s relentless rise.

“With Eurozone growth forecasts revised up for both 2017 and 2018, Mr Draghi’s studiously dovish tone failed completely to extinguish the blue touchpaper lit by the bloc’s strong economic performance.

“The single currency’s response was as rapid as it was breathtaking – surging 1% against the dollar to smash through the $1.20 mark,” he says.

The dollar is also under pressure as American jobs growth stalls and the US faces its second hurricane in just weeks, so the strengthening of the euro against the greenback was not unexpected today.

However, “the Eurozone’s robust growth – and Mr Draghi’s coded admission that QE could be reined in after the ECB’s October meeting – turned a rise into a rout,” says Lamb.

“$1.20 was once seen as a symbolic barrier for the euro, but on this evidence it could easily become the new normal,” he adds.

This rise in the euro’s value complicates the ECB to leave its QE programme as it limits already sub-target inflation by making dollar imports cheaper. This undermines European exports and cuts into corporate earnings from outside the Eurozone.

However, it the euro’s spike may benefit treasurers as if the currency weakens corporates could face cash management issues, Natasha Lala, FX firm OANDA’s managing director told GTNews.

Inflation forecasts for 2017 have been downgraded to 1.5% from 1.6% while 2018 forecast down to 1.2% from 1.3%.

