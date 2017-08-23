Western retailers look to integrate WeChat Pay as contactless payments soar

The first contactless card was introduced in the UK ten years ago on September 10 and today 33% of all UK card payments are made on a contactless card.
This almost doubles last year’s figure of 18%, but it is not expected to stop here as western retailers take inspiration from Asia’s booming mobile payments industry.
Lu Zurawski, solutions practice lead, consumer payments at ACI Worldwide, says the impact of contactless payments “will go far beyond the world of plastic cards; it really is the beginning of an era of mobile payments where consumers feel comfortable waving smart phones or wearable devices like watches or rings to initiate their payments.”
“It seems inevitable that a shift to contactless universal payments is now well established. If current adoption rates continue, mobile contactless will reach 3 billion transactions in 2020,” says Zurawski.
This would be the same volume as card contactless in 2016 – an impressive catch up if this is sustained momentum.
Recent data from the British Retail Consortium, says that 62% of British 18 to 25-year-olds (Generation Z) feel frustrated if they are forced to make purchases with cash and 38% of Generation Z think cash will be dead within 15 years. Nearly half of Generation Z (49%) give friends up to £10 at least once a month but more than one in five (22%) wouldn’t use a bank transfer for less than £10.
“Transaction volumes for contactless usage are dwarfed when compared to the figures of (predominantly Chinese) mobile payments users who use optical bar code scanning techniques within schemes like Alipay and WeChat Pay”
Mihai Ivascu, CEO of the social money transfer app Moneymailme’s, says: “This generation of young people has grown up with mobile technology and for many of them using cash seems like a very dated concept, especially with the range of alternatives available to them. In 2015 electronic payments overtook cash for the first time in the UK and as this generation gets older this trend is only going to continue until producing physical cash is no longer desirable.”
Zurawski says: “It is tempting to think that debates about consumer payment techniques and standards may now be ‘done and dusted.’ For all of our familiarity with contactless here in the UK, the transaction volumes for contactless usage are dwarfed when compared to the figures of (predominantly Chinese) mobile payments users who use optical bar code scanning techniques within schemes like Alipay and WeChat Pay.”
In November 2016, WeChat reported 846 million users per month, a 30% rise year-on-year and Cartier, British Airways, Coach and Burberry are all already selling products on WeChat digital stores.
In 2015, China saw mobile payment reach 5.633 billion transactions totaling RMB 23.46trn ($3.52trn), according to the People’s Bank of China. McDonald’s reported 30% customers making payments using WeChat in 2015, the top payment option along with cash payment (30%) and followed by Alipay (21%).
As more and more Chinese are travelling abroad, they often expect retailers to be familiar with their preferred way to pay.
For this reason, high-value merchants across Europe and the US are currently working hard to add Alipay and WeChat Pay to their ‘points of sale’, according to Zurawski.
Despite their impressive volumes, it is highly unlikely this will de-rail the progress of contactless.
Many consumers are not keen on changing their habits without an obvious benefit. Nevertheless, the impact that WeChat Pay will have on developing markets should not be ignored, Zurawski has warned.
