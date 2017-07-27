Most consumers unaware or concerned about PSD2

Most consumers are unaware of how the EU’s Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) will impact them, while others are actively concerned, a recent survey has found.

Despite the European regulation coming into play in less than six months, 89% of consumers are not aware of the impending changes to the law, a consumer survey from financial services technology firm, Intelligent Environments found.

Fears that their online safety would be compromised if consumer data was shared with a third-party, were expressed by 66% of respondents.

The fact that PSD2 meant their accounts may be spread across multiple providers made 65% are nervous that their accounts will be harder to manage.

A further 70% said they would worry about a lack of clarity on where their data is, or who owns it and 72% were worried that increased data sharing means they will be bombarded by spam advertising from for third parties.

Ironically, the regulation is designed to increase market competition and improve customer experiences.

Jerry Mulle, Intelligent Environments sales and marketing director, says: “For financial services organisations, the findings speak clearly: more must be done to educate consumers on the impending legislation, assuaging their concerns and making clear the industry-changing benefits that are still to come.”

“Of course, security is of utmost importance and while increased data sharing may set off some alarm bells PSD2 has many in-built safety functions to ensure confidential information stays safe.

“Crucially, consumers have to ‘opt-in’ to allow third parties access to their data, ensuring that no one sees financial details without their permission unless you want them to,” he adds.

Educated consumers are up beat about PSD2

Intelligent Environments said that after the benefits were fully explained to the surveyed consumers, many were more positive.

Over a fifth (21%) said they were looking forward to being able to manage multiple bank accounts from a single app while over a tenth (11%) expressed interest in receiving objective, third-party advice on better managing their finances.

A further 21% believe it will be more convenient to manage their money, and the same amount think it will provide a better overview of their money through digital finance.

“Despite financial institutions’ best intentions, there is still a lot of uncertainty and doubt around the introduction of PSD2, with consumers either unaware, or actively afraid of the new rules,” says Mulle.

“Despite these worries, the reality couldn’t be more different: PSD2 has been created with the consumer in mind, and is set to revolutionise the financial services industry, helping provide users with the option to better manage their finances while avoiding debt,” he concludes.

