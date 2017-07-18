BNP Paribas fined $246m by US Federal Reserve

BNP Paribas is facing fines of $246m (€215m) from the US’ Federal Reserve for misconduct in its foreign exchange business from 2007 to 2013.

This follows a previously announced settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services on May 24 relating to the same issue.

The federal reserve has acknowledged company-wide remediation initiatives and the full cooperation of BNP Paribas in the investigation.

The bank said that since 2013, it “has proactively implemented extensive measures to strengthen its systems of control and compliance”.

Barclays and four senior employees were all charged on June 20, including John Varley, Barclays’ former CEO, for misconduct during the financial crisis.

This surprised the industry as the UK’s Serious Fraud office brought criminal charges against individuals rather than fining the company they acted on behalf of.

On July 5, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its annual report detailing the number of financial penalties it has made since 2014.

The FCA issued a total of 285 consumer alerts in 2016/17 and published two actions (one criminal and one civil) related to large-scale investigations into unauthorised activity, the report shows.

Image sources: FCA, July 2017

