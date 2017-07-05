CGI 2017 Transaction Banking Services Survey

High profile data breaches such as ‘Petya’ and ‘WannaCry’ are increasingly in the headlines. With the rise of cyber attacks, the Payment Services Directive’s second draft (PSD2) on the horizon and an uncertain global political landscape, the role of the treasury function has seen plenty of change over the last 12 months.

For the last five years, CGI’s annual Transaction Banking Services Survey has taken the pulse of treasuries by examining relationships between banks and corporates. This year it takes a closer look at the importance of security and forecasting. We would be grateful if you could take a few minutes to complete this year’s survey carried out by GTNews in partnership with CGI Group.

In return, you will receive an advance copy of the full report in September 2017. The research builds on four years of data on the key drivers and issues faced by providers and users of transaction banking services.

Your answers will be treated in the strictest confidence.

