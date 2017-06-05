Google could face a $9 billion EU fine

Tech giant Google could face a $9 billion fine from the European Commission for breaching EU antitrust rules.

The antitrust regulators aim to fine Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service, reportedly before the summer break in August.

In April 2015, the EU competition authority accused Google in of distorting internet search results to favour its shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers.

Fines for companies found guilty of breaching the EU antitrust rules can reach 10 per cent of their global turnover, which in Google’s case could be about $9 billion. The tech giant has previously rejected the EU charges.

According to Reuters, the commission will tell Google to stop its alleged anti-competitive practices. However, it is not clear what measures it will order the company to adopt to level out the playing field for competing companies.

Google has made three unsuccessful attempts to settle the case with the previous European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, in a bid to stave off a possible fine and a finding of wrongdoing.

The European Commission’s decision will come after a seven-year investigation into the world’s most popular internet search engine, which was triggered by scores of complaints from both US and European rivals.

