Corporate treasurers are pursuing trade finance in 2017, C2FO survey shows

25 Jan 17 | | Capital Markets Headline News Investment Management More News Technology
Her Majesty's Treasury Building, Government Offices Great George Street, Westminster, London, England, UK.

A new report release by C2FO shows that 75% of European corporate treasurers are prioritising technology investments in trade finance heading into 2017.

Although this may be a staggeringly high percentage, tech innovations have been at the pinnacle of corporate investments and it’s no surprise for the industry to shift closer this space. Regulatory, currency and interest rates are also at an all time concerning high for corporate treasurers, and 75% of those who are looking to invest in technology innovation, are looking specifically in the fields of trade finance. The research for this survey was conducted at Cash and Liquidity Optimisation Europe.

“As the political and macro-economic landscape continues to shift, there is pressure on corporate treasurers to add value for shareholders in the boardroom,” said Colin Sharp, SVP EMEA at C2FO.

“Successful treasurers are finding such value by embracing technology solutions to enhance trade finance while simultaneously creating a healthier supply chain.”

The survey supports search from a Deloitte survey which highlighted key insights for corporate treasurers. The modern treasury group is said to be strategic and only collaborates with the businesses it serves. 50% of treasurers also noted that their biggest challenges are the ability to repatriate cash and to manage foreign exchange volatility. Upcoming trends were restricted economies, foreign jurisdiction and the rise of cyber threats.

The increased focus on innovation comes at a time when corporate regulation such as BEPS, Basel III and KYC, currency fluctuations and low interest rates are leading cash and liquidity concerns for corporate treasurers in the new year.

6 views

Related reading

ddos-attack

Internet of Things ‘means more DDoS attacks’

25 Jan 17 | Author | Connectivity/Interfacing Financial Crime Identity & Access Industry Sectors Operational Risk Risk Tech/Media/Telecoms Technology |

Internet-connected home devices are increasingly at risk from hackers and criminals, who can use them to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that take websites and services offline.

bank-cybersecurity

EU set to test banks’ cybersecurity

24 Jan 17 | Author | Banking EEA Financial Crime Financial Services Identity & Access Industry Sectors Market Developments Regions Risk Technology |

The European Union is expected to respond to the growing number of cyberattacks launched against banks by testing their defences.

aiib

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank bullish on first anniversary

24 Jan 17 | Author | Asia Pacific Banking Capital Markets China Financial Supply Chain Financial Supply Chain Regional Investment & Funding Market Developments Regions | 1

The AIIB, which has lent US$1.7bn to support Asian infrastructure projects since its launch, says it is unconcerned by president Trump’s protectionist stance and expects 25 more countries to join.

infrastructure-investment

Asian market drives record investment in infrastructure

23 Jan 17 | Author | Asia Pacific Capital Markets Deals & Markets EEA Financial Supply Chain Financial Supply Chain Regional Industrials/Transport Industry Sectors Investment & Funding North America Regions | 1

Global infrastructure projects attracted a record US$413bn of investment in 2016, driven higher by aggregate transaction value of $131bn in Asia.