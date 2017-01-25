Corporate treasurers are pursuing trade finance in 2017, C2FO survey shows

A new report release by C2FO shows that 75% of European corporate treasurers are prioritising technology investments in trade finance heading into 2017.

Although this may be a staggeringly high percentage, tech innovations have been at the pinnacle of corporate investments and it’s no surprise for the industry to shift closer this space. Regulatory, currency and interest rates are also at an all time concerning high for corporate treasurers, and 75% of those who are looking to invest in technology innovation, are looking specifically in the fields of trade finance. The research for this survey was conducted at Cash and Liquidity Optimisation Europe.

“As the political and macro-economic landscape continues to shift, there is pressure on corporate treasurers to add value for shareholders in the boardroom,” said Colin Sharp, SVP EMEA at C2FO.

“Successful treasurers are finding such value by embracing technology solutions to enhance trade finance while simultaneously creating a healthier supply chain.”

The survey supports search from a Deloitte survey which highlighted key insights for corporate treasurers. The modern treasury group is said to be strategic and only collaborates with the businesses it serves. 50% of treasurers also noted that their biggest challenges are the ability to repatriate cash and to manage foreign exchange volatility. Upcoming trends were restricted economies, foreign jurisdiction and the rise of cyber threats.

The increased focus on innovation comes at a time when corporate regulation such as BEPS, Basel III and KYC, currency fluctuations and low interest rates are leading cash and liquidity concerns for corporate treasurers in the new year.

